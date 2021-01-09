Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protesters made their voices heard today in downtown Minneapolis, with the group speaking out against police brutality.
The march was organized by Black Lives Matter Minnesota and several other groups.
It comes after prosecutors decided not to press charges against the officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year.
The group marched from the Hennepin County Government Center to the Minneapolis Police Department precinct downtown.
The group was also rallying for Dolal Idd, who was recently shot and killed by Minneapolis Police officers during a traffic stop. MPD officials say he fired at officers first.
