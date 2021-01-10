MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Customers are helping a beloved Twin Cities tailor after thieves pushed up her retirement plans.
Anna’s Tailoring has served the Nokomis neighborhood of south Minneapolis for 25 years. On Wednesday, two people robbed the store and took her car.
Anna said she’s now decided to retire early, and her customers want to help send her off in style.
“It was so upsetting to hear, and I just wanted to give the community a way to be able to support her,” customer and friend Wendy Osborne said. “We set this up on Friday, and the outpouring of support has just been unbelievable, and I think that’s just a testament to how great a person she was, and the impact she had on so many people here.”
Click here to visit the GoFundMe page that’s been set up to help Anna.
