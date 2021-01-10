Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say officers are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child early Sunday morning.
The St. Paul Police Department says the death occurred on the 1000 block of East 3rd Street, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.
Few details were immediately available. More information is expected to be released at a news conference later Sunday morning.
This is the second death of a child in the capital city in recent weeks. Two days before Christmas, a 2-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city. Earl Williams, 39, of St. Paul, is charged with manslaughter in connection to that shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
