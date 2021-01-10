MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she will officially introduce Monday two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

In a tweet Sunday, the progressive lawmaker from Minnesota’s 5th District said the articles will charge him with two offences: inciting the deadly violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, and abusing his power late last year when he pressured Georgia election officials over the phone in an attempt to overturn the election.

Omar and other House Democrats are pushing for impeachment, even as Trump has less than two weeks left in office. House lawmakers could vote on the articles in the coming days, as Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that her colleagues should be prepared to return to Washington this week.

Omar was a guest on WCCO Sunday Morning. When asked if it’s worth impeaching Trump even if the process risks overshadowing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, she said: “To me, there is a greater risk. That greater risk is not having consequences for this president and his actions, and those in the House and in the Senate that have enabled this insurrection and attempted coup to take place.”

A number of Democrats, including those in Minnesota’s delegation to Congress, have called this week for the president to be removed from office either by impeachment or through the invoking of the 25th Amendment, which would require action from Trump’s Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence.

A few Republican’s in Congress have also called for Trump’s removal or resignation, although a number of House Republicans wrote to Biden over the weekend, urging him to convince Pelosi not to pursue an “inflammatory” impeachment process. Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer (R – 6th District) made a similar call on WCCO Sunday Morning, urging people to look forward and begin the process of unifying the deeply divided country.

There are only 10 days left until Biden is set to be inaugurated in Washington. While Trump has said that he will support a peaceful transition of power, he will not attend the Jan. 20 ceremony at the Capitol. If Trump is impeached again in the coming days, he’ll be the first president in American history to have been impeached twice.