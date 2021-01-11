MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 51-year-old Shoreview man is in custody after shots were fired Sunday night at the Centennial Lakes Police Department building in Circle Pines.
Centennial Lakes police say their building, located on the 50 block of North Road, sustained damage from gunfire at about 7:12 p.m. A squad car was also struck.
Lino Lakes police arrested the suspect, who still awaits criminal charges. No one was hurt. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.
