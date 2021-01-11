MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Melrose man was killed Friday while sanitizing a turkey barn, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s office.
Officers were called to 36000 block of County Road 186 in Melrose Township at about 5:21 p.m., where they found 32-year-old Keith Deane Kingsley tangled up in the power take-off shaft of the tractor he was operating. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating his exact cause of death, and the sheriff’s office is still investigating.
