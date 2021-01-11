MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As of Jan. 11, 2021, COVID-19 restrictions are officially rolling back in Minnesota.

That means you can eat inside restaurants and swim in public pools. The changes came at a crucial time for some businesses.

As of late, Yum! Kitchen and Bakery in St. Louis Park has been grab-and-go only, but owner Patti Soskin says that was never the plan.

“We’re in the hospitality business. Our dream is to have people in the restaurant,” Soskin said. “So we want to be safe, we want to be careful, but we are operating at 50%.”

As of Monday morning, that dream was once again reality as customers began showing up and sitting down to eat. Sorkin says it’s critical to support small businesses, and she is deeply grateful for loyal customers.

Sarah-Jo Sannerud is one of those loyal customers. She dined-in for lunch Monday.

“I’m so excited,” Sannerud said. “I feel like we’re back, not back to normal, but I can breathe again. I need to be able to eat at restaurants, I’m sick of being cooped up.”

Maria’s Café in south Minneapolis was also greeted with enthusiastic regulars. Owner Maria Hoyos said customers didn’t waste time Monday morning.

“You can see today they right away start coming,” Hoyos said.

People also started hitting the water in Nisswa after pool and hot tub restrictions were lifted. Mark Ronnei is the managing director at Grand View Lodge.

“Our pools opened at 9 a.m. this morning. At 9:03 we had our first family in the pool,” Ronnei said.

Because Grand View is a family resort, and amenities are key, they’ve lost nearly $1 million in business since the November shutdown. But now they are open again.

“It was a huge relief. We were just on the edge of having to lay off a bunch of employees,” Ronnei said.

Bookings are already way up, and more reservations in the hospitality business means fewer worries. Ronnei says he is ready for a full resort.

“We are so ready!” he said.

Ronnei says reservations are already up so much that instead of laying off staff, they now need to hire more staff.