MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota issued a safety alert after an armed robbery on its Twin Cities campus.
According to the university, the robbery occurred at 11:37 p.m. Monday in the area of 17th Avenue and University Avenue in Minneapolis, which is near numerous fraternities and the Student’s Cooperative, an affordable housing provider on the university campus.
There, an armed male suspected pointed a handgun at a victim and took the victim’s car.
Details are limited. The university says to use caution.