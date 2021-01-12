MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 51-year-old Shoreview man is accused of shooting out a squad vehicle’s window and a door of a police station in Circle Pines.

According to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office, Donald Raymond Guse faces four felony charges and one gross misdemeanor charge in connection to the Jan. 10 incident, with the most serious charge being drive-by shooting.

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Jan. 10, Guse allegedly stopped his truck outside of the Centennial Lakes Police Department and fired a slug from a shotgun at the police station. The slug went into the driver’s side window of one squad vehicle and ricocheted out of the vehicle, striking the glass door leading into the station, the complaint said.

Reviewing surveillance video, officers were able to observe a white Chevrolet pickup truck stop along North Road prior to the shooting. The motorist then appeared to fire a round at the building while still inside the vehicle. Police say the distance from the truck to the station is about 50 yards.

Guse and the truck were spotted by officers a short time later, and Guse was arrested following a short vehicle pursuit. As officers were removing him from the truck, a spent shotgun shell fell out of the passenger side, according to the complaint. The shell was from a 12 gauge shotgun slug. Officers also found a scoped shotgun in the backseat of the truck.

“This combination of firearm and ammunition results in rifle-like performance within 150-200 yards,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Guse appeared intoxicated to officers and failed several standard field sobriety tests. He refused to take a breath test. He has prior DWI convictions.

In an interview, Guse admitted to firing the shotgun through the open passenger window of his truck — in an attempt to shoot the tire of the squad car.

“At this time, the defendant’s motive for the shooting is unclear,” the complaint said.

Guse made his first appearance in court Tuesday morning, where a judge set bail at $400,000 without conditions and $200,000 with conditions. His next hearing is set for Feb. 8.

In addition to the drive-by shooting charge, Guse faces reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal damage to property — all felonies. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of second-degree driving while impaired.