MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There will be two trials for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.
Sources tell WCCO-TV that all four former Minneapolis police officers will go on trial this year, but Derek Chauvin, the man accused of pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, will be tried separately. His trial will be first, slated for March. Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter.
The other three former officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — will be tried together in a second trial later this summer. They are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
More is expected to be learned about the split trials on Tuesday when the scheduling orders are filed in court.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
