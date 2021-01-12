MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — Authorities identified Tuesday the Robbinsdale officers involved in the fatal shooting of a man last week.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which is investigating the shooting, says Sgt. Brian Sloat shot and killed 47-year-old Brian Andren, of Ramsey, on Friday morning. Another officer, John Tomczik, fired his Taser at Andren, whose cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.
Both Robbinsdale officers are on administrative leave, which is standard during investigations of police shootings. Sloat is a 17-year veteran of the force while Tomczik has been with the department for less than two years.
According to police, the officers tried to stop Andren at a gas station on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North as he had a felony warrant out of South Dakota. When Andren fled the gas station, officers pursued his car for about a block before stopping his vehicle with PIT maneuver.
Andren got out of the car with a knife, police say. Officers told him multiple times to drop the weapon, and Tomczik tried to stun him with a Taser. When Andren charged the officers, Sloat shot him.
The officers tried to provide medical aide, but Andren died at the scene. The officers were not hurt, nor was a woman in Andren’s car.
The shooting was captured on police body and dash camera, investigators say. The footage has not been released to the public.
When its investigation is complete, the BCA says it will present its findings to the Anoka County Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.