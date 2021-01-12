MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Along with other entertainment venues and museums in Minnesota, Paisley Park is reopening to patrons this week.
The Chanhassen museum, which was Prince’s home and recording studio, announced that it will resume tours Friday, with limited capacity and safety measures in place. Museum officials say the retail area has been redesigned to ensure a comfortable experience.
Paisley Park has been closed to tours for weeks, ever since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tightened COVID-19 restrictions in November as case counts, hospitalizations and deaths were at record highs. The governor extended the restrictions through the holidays.
This week, the restrictions were loosened for entertainment venues, youth sports, museums, and bars and restaurants. New COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are down. Meanwhile, the frontline health care workers and those in long-term care facilities are being inoculated against the virus.