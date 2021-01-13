MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police have released more details after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorist on the city’s northeast side Tuesday.
According to police, the incident occurred at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Lowery Avenue NE and Arthur Street NE. There, a preliminary investigation found an adult male, believed to be in his 50s, was crossing Lowry Avenue from the south to the north when he was struck by the motorist.
Paramedics responded. The pedestrian was gravely injured and died shortly after arriving at an area hospital.
Officers spoke with the motorist, a man believed to be in his 40s, and he is cooperating with the investigation. The vehicle was a small Toyota SUV.
Neither drugs or alcohol impairment appear to be factors in this crash, police said.
The medical examiner will release the pedestrian’s identity, as well as nature and cause of death, in the coming days.
