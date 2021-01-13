MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota-based retailer giant Target announced Tuesday that, due to a positive response last year, it will close stores again for Thanksgiving.
Target closed its stores for the entire day on Thanksgiving last year to minimize crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the store said it offered a new approach to Black Friday, which offered deals to customers throughout the entire holiday season.
“The response was so positive that we’ll carry it forward this year, keeping our Target stores closed all day long on Thanksgiving Day,” Target said in the announcement.
The retailer made the announcement in a holiday season overview, where the company touted its strong performance during November and December — including “tremendous” growth in same-day services.
“Sales on our industry-leading contactless same-day services—Drive Up, Order Pickup and Shipt—grew a combined 193% as more guests made them a part of their routine and leaned on them for holiday must-haves,” Target said.
