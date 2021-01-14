MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police need the public’s help to find 25-year-old Roblina Nia Smith, who they say is missing and endangered.
She was last seen just before 7 p.m. Thursday on the 1600 block of 11th Avenue South. She stands 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has black hair in pigtails.
She was last seen wearing a maroon T-shirt, black leggings and black boots. Police say she is not dressed for the wintry weather, and does not have her medications.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.