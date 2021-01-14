MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota says it’s closely monitoring security around the Twin Cities campus following reports of potential unrest surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
In a statement to students, faculty and staff, administrators said the university will have a close eye on a security in the coming days, sending out alerts should concerns arise. Officials urged students and staff to remain alert to their surroundings and stay safe.
The heightened concerns stem from last week’s deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol Building, when a group of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the building as Biden’s election win was being certified.
Earlier this week, the FBI warned that armed protests were being planned at state capitol buildings across the country leading up to Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20. Minnesota was specifically listed in the warning due to recent activity involving the far-right group the Boogaloo Bois.