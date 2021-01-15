MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Police say they’ve made an arrest in a fatal crash that killed a Twin Cities grandmother last week.
St. Paul police say the driver of a stolen car ran through a stop sign on Atlantic Street Jan. 7 and crashed into the victim’s vehicle that was headed east on Minnehaha Avenue.
The victim was identified as Alison Annen from St. Paul.
Police spotted a stolen Ford Focus around 3 a.m. Thursday near Frank Street North and Phalen Boulevard in St Paul.
When an officer began to follow the car to investigate, it took and the officer did not pursue. A short time later, the car was found after crashing into a PT Cruiser.
A 59-year-old passenger in the victim’s vehicle was also injured and taken to the hospital.
On Friday evening, St. Paul Police announced they’d taken 31-year-old Xia Her-Xiong, of Minneapolis, into custody. Charges were filed by the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office of criminal vehicular homicide and auto theft.
There is a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.
