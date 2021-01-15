MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say a standoff where an armed man broke into a home and held a child hostage has been resolved Thursday evening. The child is safe. The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officers were first called to the 7500 block of 83rd Avenue North at about 3:15 p.m. after someone reported a suspicious man walking through yards in the neighborhood. Two others callers then reported that a man broke into their home.
Police arrived at the scene and were notified by another person that the man had just broken into their home. Several children escaped while the suspect was inside, but a 7-year-old child remained, hiding in a closet. A SWAT team and hostage negotiators were called in and began communicating with the man, who said he was armed with two guns, and that he wouldn’t release the child.
After a while, negotiators were able to convince the man to let the child go, and they were returned to their family unharmed.
At 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Brooklyn Park police say the standoff was resolved.
“Unfortunately, the suspect involved in this incident died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” police said.
The incident remains under investigation.