MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In Minneapolis, a man is recovering after he was shot three times in the head during an attempted carjacking.

Last weekend, 31-year-old Marquis Moy was sitting in his car outside his home along 46th Avenue South when five young men attempted to take it from him. His family members say they are amazed at his will to live but not so amazed at the response from authorities.

The attack was caught on video.

“They had guns and initially when he saw them he tried to protect himself, and he locked the car and rolled up the windows. They were able to get inside and, upon seeing that Marquis was not going to get out and was showing any force of resistance, they chose to open fire on him,” the victim’s uncle Adrian Moy said. “One bullet went straight in between his eyes, which is right about the bridge right here. The bone in that spot stopped the bullet. Another went through his nose and jaw and shattered. And the third one went into the back of his neck into his muscle.”

He says Marquis Moy was able to return fire with the gun he is licensed and registered to carry. He somehow managed to get out of his car and get into the house until paramedics arrived.

The family is frustrated that the wrong narrative was released to the public.

“The way that it was initially reported by the Minneapolis Police Department is that it was a targeted act and they stated that it was not a carjacking,” Adrian Moy said.

In a statement, Minneapolis police say the preliminary investigation indicated that this may not have been a random incident. However subsequent follow-up leads investigators to believe this was part of an attempted carjacking.

“He is not in a coma. He has most of his nose. He still has his mouth, his jaw is intact. I mean he completely is proof of miracles,” Adrian Moy said.

One bullet has been removed from Marquis Moy’s head, and fragments from his nose and jaw. The bullet in his neck must stay until a specialist is able to do surgery. If you’d like to help during his recovery, click here for his GoFundMe.

Police have made no arrests but say they do have leads.