MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Craving a bagel on National Bagel Day? Anchor and food critic Jason DeRusha put together a list of his favorite bagel spots in Minnesota.
Rise Bagels
This North Loop bagel shop started at Farmers Markets and is now known for organic ingredients and some of the most New York-like bagels in town. Terrific quality, great sandwiches.
St. Paul Bagelry
Everything bagels with everything spices on the top and the bottom: St. Paul Bagelry does it right. They also make more than a dozen flavors of cream cheese, and can be found at retail locations inside Whole Foods.
Common Roots Café
Classic bagels with a terrific flavor: Common Roots has been boiling and baking onion and poppyseed bagels since 2007 in Minneapolis.
Asa’s Bakery (orders open up every Friday)
Asa Diebolt is a former New Yorker who also started at a farmers market and now has a huge following.
Bagel Taim
A COVID creation, a local couple started making bagels in their South Minneapolis duplex. Sasha and Leore launched on social media.
Cecil’s Deli
For four generations Cecil’s been steaming bagels in pans, they specialize in egg bagels.
