MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is calling a report that the federal vaccine supply reserve has been exhausted “appalling.”
On Friday afternoon, Walz tweeted the report from the Washington Post entitled, “Vaccine reserve was already exhausted when Trump administration vowed to release it, dashing hopes of expanded access.”
Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced that the federal government will be releasing COVID-19 vaccine doses that were held in reserve. That reserve, however, had already been exhausted, according to the Washington Post.
State health officials across the country, including in Minnesota, were expecting a surge of vaccine doses due to the federal government’s announcement. On Thursday, the Minnesota health department issued guidance that expanded access to the vaccine, advising providers to include those 65 years of age and older. It’s unclear how those plans will change.
“This is appalling,” Walz said. “Minnesotans are sick of false promises from the Trump Administration. After promising a surge of doses, the Administration is now pulling out the rug from under our seniors, teachers, and every Minnesotan eagerly awaiting the vaccine.”
Walz said it’s been the state’s strategy throughout the pandemic to trust the federal government, but verify the information.
“This sadly shows why,” Walz said.
The Trump administration pledged to vaccinate 20 million Americans by the end of 2020. Over 25 million doses have been distributed, but only about 9 million people have actually received their first dose of vaccine so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker.
