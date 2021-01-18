MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a car flipped over and crashed onto two vehicles parked in a driveway overnight on the city’s south side.
The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened on the 4200 block of Oakland Avenue South, on the border of the Bryant and Regina neighborhoods.
Investigators believe a red Nissan was speeding around 2:30 a.m. when it hit a patch of ice, lost control and flipped onto the vehicles in the driveway. The vehicles struck sustained significate damage.
Police are searching for the driver and others who might have been in the Nissan.
Minneapolis’ traffic unit is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 612-673-2941 or leave an anonymous tips at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Visits President Trump Friday, Note Caught On Camera
- Beefed-Up Minn. Capitol Security Heavily Outnumbers Handful Of Demonstrators
- Crews Contain Blaze At Gertens Garden Center In Inver Grove Heights
- Gov. Walz, Health Officials Weighing Backup Plans For 2nd COVID Vaccine Doses