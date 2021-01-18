MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a woman called police Monday morning saying she’d shot a man.
The Richfield Police Department says the woman called the nearby Bloomington department shortly before 2 a.m., telling officers she’d just shot a man in an apartment.
Richfield police found the wounded man at an apartment in the city, on the 1700 block of 75th Street West. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was still breathing, and officers provided help until paramedics brought the man to Hennepin Healthcare for treatment.
The woman who called 911 and several witnesses were questioned at Richfield police headquarters.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 612-861-9800.
