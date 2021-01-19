MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old man from Owatonna has been federally charged with possessing an unregistered firearm, and stands accused of selling drugs and manufacturing and dealing firearms without a license.

Dayton Charles Sauke was taken into federal custody last week, according to U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald.

The complaint against Sauke accuses him of possessing an unmarked 12-gauge shotgun. This followed a number of photos posted to his social media accounts threatening violence against law enforcement officers and politicians.

One post featured a caption reading, “Extremist violence at the MN capitol this weekend? Even if I only kill 1 cop thats more cops than antifa cop lovers have ever killed. … Don’t be showing out for any politicians we gotta murder every single one of them.”

Another read, “I’m going to win in a gunfight every single time. I have more firearms training and better nerves than the average cop.”

Sauke is accused of posting that he does not care whether or not he’s helping felons conceal and carry.

He also is on the record stating, “Smoking bud helps me avoid triggering my anger. When sober me snaps someone’s neck don’t say I didn’t warn you. The court system is seriously playing with fire for no good reason.”

Last Friday, two undercover ATF agents met with Sauke in Faribault under the auspices of purchasing privately-made firearms from him. He is accused of showing them photos of firearms they could purchase from him, including a sawed-off shotgun he had in his car. He was taken into custody.

He allegedly told the agents that he’d sold 120 Glocks last year.

Federal law requires shotguns with reduced barrels, such as the one Sauke is accused of posting online, to be registered with the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.