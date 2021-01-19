CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Robbinsdale News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale Police are investigating after a man was found dead and slumped over inside of a vehicle.

The man was discovered near the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North at about 2 p.m. Friday.

The man had suffered gunshot wounds, investigators said.

On Tuesday, he was identified as 24-year-old Tresean De’Rome Da’Quan Derrick Michael Spears.

Robbinsdale Police say it does not appear to have been a random incident.

No one has been arrested. Anyone with information is asked to contact the city’s police department.