MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wednesday’s presidential inauguration will be like never before.

No crowd, just thousands of National Guard soldiers, including more than 700 from Minnesota — which is far more than the handful of soldiers Minnesota usually sends.

Less than two weeks after the security at the United States Capitol was overrun, Minnesota troops are helping keep the peace.

Minnesota National Guard Captain Ian Carpenter, from Savage, arrived in Washington D.C. last week, and just got back to his hotel after a long day of keeping watch with his unit.

“We’re very fortunate to be the ones selected to come out here and support this historic event,” Carpenter said. “It is my first inauguration as a guard member. First inaguration as a civilian, too.”

Tuesday, the unit he leads was staged at a park on the north side of D.C. to be there for extra enforcement.

“I had to take a lot of pride in being able to be the one doing that, provide that support from the state of Minnesota,” Carpenter said. “Proud to be here, glad to be able to help and hope everybody out here is able to stay safe.”

While Carpenter is on crowd control, Administrative Captain Mark Boerboom from the Blaine Police Department will help secure the motorcade parade route along Pennsylvania Avenue.

“It’s very surreal, I guess. We’ve walked a lot of the area to look at things, but even with our credentials we can’t get through some areas. It’s pretty tight security,” Boerboom said.

He flew to D.C. this week with roughly 100 other officers and deputies from Anoka, Hennepin, Washington and Dakota counties. His brother, the chief of the Minnetonka Police Department, is also there.

“My mom got to see pictures of us being sworn in as special deputies for Metro D.C. police. It’s a pride thing I guess for us and for our family,” he said.

And there’s pride in supporting the D.C.-area law enforcement that just endured the unimaginable.

“Being out here and hearing it from them firsthand kind of took a whole new meaning to it. You could see it in their eyes and their face how traumatic it was,” Boerboom said. “Our assistance is greatly appreciated.”

