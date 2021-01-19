MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd, former NBA player Stephen Jackson said in a recent interview.
In an appearance on “The Rematch” podcast, Jackson, who was a friend of the late Floyd, confirmed the charitable deeds by Irving and other celebrities.
“Kyrie Irving bought them a house. Lil Wayne’s manager bought them a Mercedes-Benz. Barbra Streisand gave them stock in Disney,” Jackson said.
According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Irving made the home purchase approximately five to six months ago. In July, Irving also donated $1.5 million to WNBA players who chose not to play the remainder of the 2020 season in a bubble.
The Nets guard has been away from the team and has missed the last seven games for personal reasons.
Floyd’s May 25 death during an arrest by Minneapolis police ignited mass demonstrations against police brutality and a nationwide reckoning with racism.
