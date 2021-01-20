MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was killed and another injured after a fire broke out Wednesday morning at a St. Paul homeless encampment.
The St. Police Department says officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to a report of a fire at the encampment on the north side of Shepard Road, just south of Lowertown in a park along the Mississippi River.
Preliminary information is that the fire left one person dead and another injured.
Homicide and arson investigators are working alongside the city’s fire department to determine the fire’s cause.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- ‘I Want Them To Sue Me’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show Election Was Rigged
- Dayton Sauke, Of Owatonna, Accused Of Selling Unregistered Guns, Threatening Cops’ Lives
- Mayo Clinic’s COVID Treatments Result In Mortality Rate One-Third Of Than National Average
- Car Flips Onto 3 Vehicles Parked In Minneapolis Driveway; Police Searching For Driver