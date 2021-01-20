CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, New Hope News, New Hope Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Hope police say a 10-year-old boy was found safe after going missing Wednesday afternoon.

(credit: New Hope Police)

He was last seen in the area of 37th and Maryland avenues early Wednesday afternoon, and was possibly barefoot or wearing just socks.

Police announced that he was found early Wednesday evening, though they didn’t indicate where.