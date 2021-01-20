MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New Hope police say a 10-year-old boy was found safe after going missing Wednesday afternoon.
He was last seen in the area of 37th and Maryland avenues early Wednesday afternoon, and was possibly barefoot or wearing just socks.
Police announced that he was found early Wednesday evening, though they didn’t indicate where.
