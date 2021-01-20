CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Around The Nation

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer, that diverted the angry mob of pro-Trump supporters that stormed the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the inauguration.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Goodman went viral after a video from the U.S. Capitol riots showed him distracting the rioters away from the Senate chamber and into an area with more police officers. He was alone and armed with a baton.

Since then Goodman got a promotion as the acting deputy Senate Sergeant at Arms.

Goodman, an Army veteran who is from Maryland, has been praised for his bravery during the attack, and several congressional members want to award him for his actions with a Congressional Gold Medal.

