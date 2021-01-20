MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As divided as the U.S. is politically, one thing can not be argued. History was made with Kamala Harris the first woman to be named Vice President. That has a whole new generation who can see themselves in that role someday.

It was a moment being watched by 3-year-old Matilda in St. Paul to 17-year-old Emani Labon of Minneapolis.

“As a Black woman, seeing another Black woman become Vice President, it’s just really powerful,” Labon said. “This will inspire other girls.”

A junior at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, for Labon this moment was personal.

“I want to be a lawyer, I want to be in the political field, she was in the political field,” she said. “She went to Howard University. That’s my dream school.”

The moment resonated with her schoolmates too.

“That’s what it supposed to be about in politics, academia — you should be able to attain whatever you want. I didn’t realize it didn’t feel like that until today when it does feel attainable,” senior Jacqueline Bucaro said.

They paid witness to history in real-time.

“It’s been really cool to teach through it, because it takes it out of the hypothetical, and the kids understand the concepts and why it’s important regardless of political party,” teacher Callianne Olson said. “I try to present it as this is a moment to try and understand how we got here and to look at how do we move forward.”

Olson said the question she was asked most today by students was “Will we remember this day?” She told them “Yes, this is your generation’s 9/11, an unforgettable day.”