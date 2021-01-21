MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Waite Park say they’ve taken a man into custody following an alleged road rage incident.
At about 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers were summoned to an assault in progress near 3rd Street North and 11th Avenue North.
A driver reported he noticed a Ford Taurus approaching from behind at a high speed. The driver, who was in a Chevrolet Cavalier, tried to switch lanes and the Taurus driver tried to go around him.
The Cavalier driver says the Taurus then hit his car, cut in front of him, and Taurus driver then hit the car again causing it to spin around.
The driver of the Taurus then got out and started yelling at the Cavalier driver, punched the window until it shattered, and punched the other driver in the face.
The 55-year-old driver was taken into custody for second-degree assault, misdemeanor reckless driving, gross misdemeanor criminal damage to property.
