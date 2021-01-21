MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has been placed among the top 10 safest states during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent ranking.
The ranking, from Wallethub, takes into account the rate of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and deaths. It also considers the eligible population getting vaccinated.
So, where did Minnesota fall on the list? Ninth. The ranking cites the state’s low positive testing rate and death rate. However, the state fell to 32nd when it came to the vaccination rate.
North Dakota and Iowa were also placed high on the overall list, fifth and seventh respectively. South Dakota and Wisconsin were not, however, and were placed 23rd and 26th respectively.
The study also looked at how “Red” and “Blue” states were ranked (categorized how they voted during the 2020 presidential election), which found that Red states (25.64 average rank) are slightly more safe than Blue states (26.35 average rank) during the pandemic.
The ranking used data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Census Bureau, the COVID Tracking Project and rt.live.
For the full study, click here.
