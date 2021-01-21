MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Police Department is reporting a missing, vulnerable adult last seen two days ago.
Authorities say 63-year-old Alpha Lyons’ last-known location was the 2200 block of North 6th Street in Minneapolis at 1 p.m. Tuesday. She sometimes goes to the Cub Foods on Broadway in North Minneapolis.
Lyons is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short black and gray hair and a scar over her right eye. She was wearing a camouflage jogging outfit.
She is said to have memory issues and sometimes seizures.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.
