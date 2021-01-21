MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two children have been taken into custody after they allegedly raced and crashed a stolen car in St. Paul.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers received a report of a car crash at Ivy Avenue and Flandrau Street in the Prosperity Heights neighborhood at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. As they made their way to the intersection, the officers learned that up to six juveniles had run away from the scene.
When they arrived, the found a crashed 2016 Toyota RAV4, which had been stolen in St. Paul.
A witness said she saw two cars going east on Ivy Avenue at a high rate of speed. Neither of them stopped at the sign, and the car went off the road just west of Flandrau Street. It struck a retaining wall and a tree and then continued, but then hit another tree.
The other car, which was described as dark-colored hatchback, stopped for a moment and then drove away.
The witness said a group of kids emerged from the RAV4 and ran away. Police found two of them – after the witness gave a description – at a bus stop at Ivy Avenue and White Bear Avenue. When the officers approached the children, one of them, a 12-year-old, dropped a BB gun which police say was a replica of a .40 caliber handgun.
The 12-year-old was booked for auto theft and possession of a BB gun in public. The other child, an 11 year old, was taken to Regions Hospital for minor injuries from the crash, and then was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center for stealing an automobile.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- George Floyd Square: Minneapolis Mayor, City Council President Spar Over Site’s Future
- Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poetry Stirs Young Twin Cities Artists, Civil Rights Elders Alike
- How The Biden Administration’s Stance On Climate Could Impact Minnesota
- ‘I Want Them To Sue Me’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Says Lawsuit From Dominion Would Show Election Was Rigged