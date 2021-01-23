MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported 1,565 cases of COVID and 31 deaths. More than 289,000 vaccines have now been administered state-wide.
The new data from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count up to 453,808 and 6,063 deaths. Roughly 64% of the deaths have been in long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Of the deaths reported Saturday, 17 took place in an assisted living facility. One person between the ages of 30 and 34 passed away in Scott County from the disease.
Now, 229,163 Minnesotans have received the first of two vaccine doses; 59,715 have received the second dose. MDH says 1.1% of Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series, and nearly 43% of the doses have been used.
Since the pandemic began, 23,865 Minnesotans have been hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, 4,961 – roughly 20% – have been in intensive care.
In the past 24 hours, labs across the state have processed over 43,000 COVID tests. More than 3.1 million Minnesotans have been tested for the virus since March, and over 6.3 million tests have been processed in the state since then.
More than 436,000 Minnesotans who have contracted the virus no longer need to self-isolate.
