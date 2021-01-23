MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people who died in separate shooting and stabbing incidents in Minneapolis have been identified.

1 IN CUSTODY FOLLOWING FATAL SHOOTING

According to Minneapolis police, the first incident took place just after 10 o’clock Thursday evening on the 400 block of 33rd Avenue North. There, a man was shot inside a residence. It was there that he died.

The man was identified as 38-year-old David Marlon Anre Spicer. Hennepin County Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the torso.

After an on-scene investigation, police said another man was taken into custody. A gun was also recovered. There is not believed to be an ongoing threat to public safety.

NO ARRESTS IN FATAL STABBING

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Queen Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m. Friday on the report of a stabbing.

The victim, 40-year-old Joseph Matthew Pixley, was found inside the residence suffering from a stab wound and in grave condition. He died a short time later at the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the stabbing incident is asked to contact Minneapolis police’s Homicide Unit at 612=673-2941 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Tips, which can be anonymous, can also be submitted online.