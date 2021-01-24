CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A person was hospitalized Saturday night after St. Paul firefighters rescued them from a burning home.

The St. Paul Fire Department says crews responded around 8:30 p.m. to a burning home on the 1500 block of Beech Street, in the Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood.

Firefighters rescued one person in the home and knocked down the flames. The injured person was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

No one else was hurt in the fire. The cause is under investigation.