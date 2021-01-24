MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation of a deadly fire in Le Center.
The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 37000 block of Hunting Preserve Lane at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a fire. Crews later discovered the remains of 64-year-old Bruce Alan Traxler inside.
A 25-year-old Le Center man was soon arrested in connection with the fire, and he’s expected to face second-degree murder and arson charges.
