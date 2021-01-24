CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were shot early Sunday morning in St. Cloud.

Police say reports of gunfire led to officers being dispatched to the 100 block of 16th Avenue South at about 5:40 a.m. They arrived to find the injured men, whom investigators believe were shot after leaving a gathering inside a home.

The men were taken to an area hospital, where they’re being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooter, who is said to have fled the scene in a vehicle.