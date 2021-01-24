MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men were shot early Sunday morning in St. Cloud.
Police say reports of gunfire led to officers being dispatched to the 100 block of 16th Avenue South at about 5:40 a.m. They arrived to find the injured men, whom investigators believe were shot after leaving a gathering inside a home.
The men were taken to an area hospital, where they’re being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still searching for the shooter, who is said to have fled the scene in a vehicle.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Olivia Chutich, Daughter Of Allina Health CEO And MN Supreme Court Justice, Dies In Iowa
- East Metro Collective Builds Tiny House Community For People Experiencing Homelessness
- Ice Palace Maze In Stillwater Made With 500,000 Pounds Of Ice
- Stimulus Check Latest: Parents Could Receive Monthly Payments With Expanded Child Tax Credit