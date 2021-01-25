CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another city has its eye on the Minneapolis police chief.

Chief Medaria Arradondo is a finalist to lead the police department in San Jose, California.

Chief Medaria Arradondo (credit: CBS)

The city of Minneapolis says Arradondo hasn’t had any formal discussions with the city of San Jose, but sent his resume to a recruiter who asked for it.

San Jose city officials say Arradondo and five other finalists will take part in a candidate forum this weekend.