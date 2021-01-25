MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another city has its eye on the Minneapolis police chief.
Chief Medaria Arradondo is a finalist to lead the police department in San Jose, California.
The city of Minneapolis says Arradondo hasn’t had any formal discussions with the city of San Jose, but sent his resume to a recruiter who asked for it.
San Jose city officials say Arradondo and five other finalists will take part in a candidate forum this weekend.
