MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are still searching for the driver who killed a 68-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash Friday.

Officers say John Benjamin was walking home when he was struck down near Margaret Street and McKnight Road on the city’s east side.

Rick Riley was Benjamin’s friend and neighbor.

“Best guy in the world that you’d ever want to know,” Riley said.

Police are looking for a platinum-gray Chevy Malibu with some front-end damage. The vehicle is also missing its passenger-side mirror.

Benjamin was Deaf and couldn’t talk. Riley, who helped take care of him, says he doesn’t know what he would’ve been doing in the street.

“I, you know, pretty much communicated for him, you know, and this is a really bad thing that happened,” Riley said. “We need to find the person who did this.”

Riley says he met Benjamin seven years ago, when Benjamin was homeless, and helped move him in above him. Benjamin lived there with two other men who are also Deaf.

“He was just a person who just touched my heart and that I thought needed help,” Riley said.

Now his friend’s gone, and Riley’s left with his grief and his questions.

“We can’t just forget about this. We can’t just let this go,” he said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 651-266-5549.