MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vacations have been put on hold for many people for many months now. National Plan For Vacation Day is a day to encourage workers to start planning their time off.
The unofficial holiday lands on the last Tuesday of January, just at the peak of winter gloom.
According to the U.S. Travel Association, people forfeited 768 million vacation days in 2018, hence the need for the reminder. The U.S. Travel Association also says 63% of Americans say they desperately need a vacation after enduring the pandemic.
Flight prices tend to drop up until three months in advance, but if you’re trying to book a vacation around a holiday it’ll probably be pricey no matter what.
So remember, waiting until the last minute makes it harder to a budget for a trip.