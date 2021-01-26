MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a 14-year-old girl who left her home last week.
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says Alexus Rayne Norberg, of St. Cloud, left her home on Jan. 19 without parental permission. Her parents say they have not heard from her since. Her current whereabouts are unknown.
Norberg is described as standing 5-feet, 3-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white jeans, black shoes, and carrying a pink backpack.
Anyone with information on the teenager is asked to call 911 or the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240.