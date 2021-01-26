MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Valentine’s Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Minnesota restaurants, but COVID-19 and occupancy restrictions will change that for 2021.

While Minnesota restaurants are open to indoor dining at 50% occupancy, many are offering meal-kits and virtual experiences to serve customers who would rather stay home.

If you are a restaurant offering an experience or kit and wish to be on this list, please email DeRushaEats@gmail.com

Dine In

Monello

Eight-course chef’s tasting menu, $105 per person.

Wine pairings are also available to add curated by sommelier Alex White. Pastry Chef Arash Pashaei is baking a little bag of treats to take home.

Borough

(Feb 13 & 14)

Five-course prix fixe menu, $95 per person

Parlour St. Paul

(Feb 13 & 14)

Four-courses plus your choice of a bottle of Il Sandi Prosecco or two specialty house cocktails. $80/per person. Beet Salad with butter lettuce, feta, toasted almonds, roasted beets and beet vinaigrette, braised short ribs with demi, mustard seed and mushrooms, smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, thyme and butter, and Strawberry shortcake, macerated strawberries, and chantilly. Comes complete with ingredients and instructions.

Dual Citizen Brewing and Union Hmong Kitchen

Five-course dinner and beer pairing. Tickets are $100 per couple. Deal includes dinner for two, two beer pairing flights, two 16oz Beers, tax and gratuity.

The Oceanaire

Three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person. Dishes include jumbo shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, filet mignon “a la oscar” and New York style cheesecake. Signature drink: The Cupid’s Kiss (a blend of Moscato d’ Asti, Cointreau orange liqueur, raspberry puree and lemon juice with a kiss of Disaronno amaretto for $16.

Rainforest Café

(Feb. 12 – 14)

Rainforest Café’s three-course prix-fixe menu is $65 per couple and features dishes including corn chowder, paradise house salad, pasta, aloha salmon and shrimp, key lime pie and tribal cheesecake.

Vann

(Feb. 11-14)

Four-course Valentine’s Day dinners for $165 per couple. Brioche with black truffle and egg yolk mousse, salsify potage with abalone and shimeji mushroom, choice of poached sturgeon or roasted pork loin, and a chocolate ganache dessert.

Mill Valley Kitchen

(Feb. 12-14)

Three-course dinner for $100 per couple. Available for dine in or take out. First course: fig and Pomegranate salad or lobster bisque; second course: rack of lamb or striped bass; third course: chocolate chili panna cotta. Dine-in reservations have a $20 day-of cancellation fee. Due to our limited capacity, a 60-90 minute reservation time limit will be strictly enforced.

Meal Kits/ Virtual Experiences

Brasa

Take home packages for two for $45. Half rotisserie chicken, green sauce and creole sauce, gumbo rice with rock shrimp, okra, and andouille sausage, mixed greens salad, chocolate pudding and two chocolate chip cookies.

Parlour St. Paul

(Fed. 12-14)

Valentine’s Day four-course carry out meal kit for two for $65. Beet Salad with butter lettuce, feta, toasted almonds, roasted beets and beet vinaigrette, braised short ribs with demi, mustard seed and mushrooms, smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, thyme and butter, and Strawberry shortcake, macerated strawberries, and chantilly.Comes complete with ingredients and instructions.

P.S. Steak

Valentine’s dinner for two meal kit for $170, plus taxes and service charges. The meal includes six canapes each of deviled egg with caviar and chives, goat cheese tartlet with Calabrian pepper jam. Lobster gnocchi with mushrooms, pickled greens and cave aged gruyere, 10-ounce prime filet mignon with swiss chard, foie gras terrine and chocolate torte with hazelnuts and strawberry coulis dessert.

Coimatan

Ultimate Valentine’s at-home experience for $195 per couple. Full Valentine’s meal and virtual cocktail class, all to enjoy at home. Seared filet, roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, poached shrimp, along with lessons in making pomegranate ginger martinis and a Cupid’s Old Fashioned. Finish with flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, strawberry ice cream and vanilla crème anglaise. The night does not end here though – you’ll have Petit Fours from Magnifique Macarons in two flavors, ginger & pear and vanilla & cinnamon to conclude the dining experience. All ingredients needed for the meal (except the vodka and whiskey for the cocktails) will be provided in your kit. Tickets for this event are very limited to ensure that the interactive virtual component does not get too crowded and everyone gets personalized instruction. Proceeds from this ticket will also be shared with Appetite For Change, a local nonprofit using food as a tool to build health, wealth, and social change in North Minneapolis.

Monello

Valentine’s Day take away kit, three-courses, $75 per person. Salad: poached lobster with bitter green salad, winter citrus and grapefruit beurre blanc. Entree: signature house made torchio pasta with braised rabbit, swiss chard, artichokes and herbed crème fraiche. Dessert: raspberry tart for two.

Borough

Valentine’s dinner kit, three-courses, $65 per person. First course: tart — foie gras, chicken liver mousse, mushroom, crème fraîche. Second course: lamb — sunchoke, garlic, olive. Third course: pistachio – white Fig, vanilla, rose.

Milkjam Creamery

(Feb. 13-14)

DIY Valentine’s Sundae Kit for $38, includes one pint of ‘I ❤ You’ (white chocolate with raspberry rose jam), one pint of ‘XOXO’ (dark chocolate with hazelnut chocolate waffle cones, chocolate-marshmallow bar), passion fruit caramel sauce, berry lychee sauce, homemade rose and salted caramel brittle, ‘chocolate covered everything’, all the tools you’ll need for a sweet ending to your day.

Tattersall Distilling

(Feb. 11-13 & Feb 18-20)

Special curbside cocktail. Price is $20 plus spirits. Strawberry Honey Crush, made with strawberry, honey, lemon, ginger and spice. Pairs well with vodka, whiskey or champagne.

Constantine Cocktail Class

(Feb. 13)

Time: 1-3 p.m. Cost: $85. Sip on cocktails made by the pros and take home ideas for your next party. Enjoy and learn to make six half-sized cocktails inspired by the sweetness of the Caribbean, snack on your Constantine favorites, and leave with first hand knowledge from our bar manager, Gabriel.

Davanni’s

Feb. 12-14

Customers can custom-order a medium thin crust pizza of their choice and request the heart-shaped pizza option. Available for takeout, curbside, delivery, and dine-in.

Create Catering Automat

Pick up Feb. 12 3-6 p.m. Order by Feb. 9. Dinner serves two for $75. Includes wedge salad, short rib “wellington” topped with oxtail and sweet onion/ wrapped in puff pastry; potato puree; baby green top carrot with a dessert trio of chocolate pot de creme, frangipane-berry tartlet and red velvet cpcake.

Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

Chocolate cherry bread: blurs the lines between cake, brownie, and bread. Six-packs of cookies: chocolate rye, ginger, malted java, and chocolate chip.

Foodsmith

The Valentine’s Gift Box costs $50 and features two bottles of sparkling wine from Francois Montand, ingredients to make the FoodSmith Kir Royale cocktail, and five hand-made assorted chocolate truffles from Birnn Truffles of Vermont. Each box will contain at least one coffee truffle, one raspberry truffle, one champagne truffle, and one milk chocolate truffle plus one additional flavor truffle.