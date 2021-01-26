New York (CNN Business) — Target is the latest major retailer to stop selling Chaokoh coconut milk following accusations that its manufacturer uses monkey labor.
In a statement Monday, PETA said the retailer dropped the product because an investigation conducted by the nonprofit organization found that the Thailand-based Theppadungporn Coconut Co. has been “exploiting monkeys and lying about it.” Target joins Costco, which dropped the milk in October.
PETA’s investigation found that monkeys are forced to pick coconuts and perform for tourists, and that they are “tethered, chained to old tires, or confined to cages barely larger than their bodies.” Multiple investigations by PETA Asia found widespread use of monkey labor throughout Thailand’s coconut farming industry. Some companies have changed their practices, PETA said, but others simply hide the monkeys when auditors come to check on the animals.
Target told CNN Business that it takes “seriously the claims made against Chaokoh, and given they were unable to sufficiently address the concerns raised, we made the decision to remove their product from our assortment in November 2020.”
Target’s headquarters is located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)