MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Inver Grove Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
John Bohrer, 89, was last seen Wednesday just after 10 a.m. at the drive-thru of Old Country National Bank in West St. Paul. He was driving a gray 2004 four-door Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota license plate MCT-261.
Bohrer is a White man who stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes. He wears glasses, uses a walking cane, and was last seen wearing a navy-blue jacket and gray pants.
Anyone with information on Bohrer’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 651-450-2530, or 911.