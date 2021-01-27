MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers are hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday on St. Paul’s east side.
Officers were called to a reported shooting on the 1400 block of York Avenue, where they found signs of gunfire, but no one at the scene. Three victims were later found at separate locations:
- A 15-year-old boy was dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
- A 16-year-old boy was found within a mile north of the crime scene on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East. He was also shot in the shoulder.
- Another 16-year-old boy was found a few blocks south of the shooting scene on the 1400 block East 7th Street. He was shot in the lower torso and legs.
Police are still searching for the shooter or shooters, and trying to determine what led up to the violence.