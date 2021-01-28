MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man thrice charged and twice bailed out since October faces a fresh set of charges from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
The three new charges against 29-year-old Thomas Moseley stem from a search of the man’s truck after an October arrest.
Police picked up Moseley during a protest at the Hennepin County Government Center on Oct. 15, 2020. According to the criminal complaint, he was wanted, and later charged, in relation to the damage of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Fifth Precinct in August.
While arresting Moseley, police found a handgun in his waistband, the attorney’s office said. He was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.
After towing and searching Moseley’s pickup truck, which was parked nearby on the day of the protest, police found “three handguns, a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle as well as a panel for stopping bullets in a bullet-proof vest, a gas mask and about 50 bullets,” the attorney’s office said. They also found marijuana, cocaine and psychotropic mushrooms, which spurred the latest charges: three felony counts of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm.
The Minnesota Freedom Fund posted bail for Moseley for his property damage and weapon charges, as well as for a second-degree riot charge incurred on New Year’s Eve, according to the attorney’s office.
The Freedom Fund was contacted for comment and has yet to provide a statement.