MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Jacksonville Jaguars wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell is expected to serve the same role for the Minnesota Vikings next season.
The move was first reported by Eugene Frenette of The Florida-Times Union. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin confirmed the report and said the Vikings’ current WR coach, Andrew Janocko, will likely remain with the team in another offensive role.
McCardell was a standout wide receiver for the Jaguars for six seasons, topping 1,000 yards in four of those years. He played for four other teams during his time in the NFL. The Jaguars brought him on in a coaching role in 2017. In that time, the team had only one receiver top 1,000 yards.
Vikings rookie receiver Justin Jefferson finished the 2020 season with 88 catches, 1,400 yards and 7 touchdowns. The yardage was good enough to break the NFL rookie record. Jefferson also smashed franchise records for yards and catches set by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.
Adam Thielen finished the year with 925 yards. His 14 receiving touchdowns were the third-most in the league.